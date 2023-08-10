BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 185255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

