Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.76

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 218522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.