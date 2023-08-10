Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 304742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

