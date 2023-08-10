Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $132.05 and last traded at $130.05, with a volume of 40155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

