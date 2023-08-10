Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Major Shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla Purchases 8,000,000 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $110.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,907,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.