Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Major Shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla Purchases 8,000,000 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $110.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
