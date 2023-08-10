Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRT stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

