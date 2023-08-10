Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,900,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
