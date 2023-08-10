Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,900,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Progyny Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

