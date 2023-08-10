Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Major Shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak Sells 4,200,000 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valaris Trading Up 0.7 %

VAL stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

