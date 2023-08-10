Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 35677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

