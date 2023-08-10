Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Doman Building Materials Group traded as high as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 206853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.5939394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About Doman Building Materials Group



Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

