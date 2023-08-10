Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 775,756 Shares

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 775,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,958,751.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VTGN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

