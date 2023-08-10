Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.77

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 142549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QTRX

Quanterix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.