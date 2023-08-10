The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman John C. Malone Acquires 140,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

