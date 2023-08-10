United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.91

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 292866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

