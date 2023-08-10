Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.75

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 140.52 ($1.80), with a volume of 3813753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.95 ($1.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.60 ($1.76).

Get Centrica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Trading Up 1.1 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,081.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,574 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,373.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,418 shares of company stock worth $646,015. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.