Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.39

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 945158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

