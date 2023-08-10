Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Chairman Greg C. Garland Sells 169,400 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $115.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

