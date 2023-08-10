Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.79

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 155816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

