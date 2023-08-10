Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Purchases 140,000 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
Shares of FWONK stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $78.58.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
