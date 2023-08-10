NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.