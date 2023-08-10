Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 55,300 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
