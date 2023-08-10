Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 100,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $418,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,124,838.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.5 %

LPG opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

