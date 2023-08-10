Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CAO Susana D’emic Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,204.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,787.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,637.45.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
