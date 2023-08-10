Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CAO Susana D’emic Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,204.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,787.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,637.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

