Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTRGF opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden Services
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.