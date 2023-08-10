The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 46,900 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $2,887,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,397,904.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in St. Joe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 13.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

