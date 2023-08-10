The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 46,900 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $2,887,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,397,904.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
St. Joe Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
