Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

CVBF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

