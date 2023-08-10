Morgan Stanley Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $165.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABG. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

ABG stock opened at $223.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

