Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 498.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ADCT opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.69. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

