LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
