Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $118.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 58.4% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

