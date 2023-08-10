American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock worth $2,698,696 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

