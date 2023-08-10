AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of AN stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,758 shares of company stock valued at $48,036,689. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

