Credit Suisse Group Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $33.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.44, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.