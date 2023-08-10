The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ADT (NYSE:ADT) Target Price to $8.30

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.60 to $8.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get ADT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.