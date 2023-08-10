Citigroup Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $163.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

