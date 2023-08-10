AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

