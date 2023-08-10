Cadre’s (CDRE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.50. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

