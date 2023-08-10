Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Lowered to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,404,000 after purchasing an additional 451,028 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

