Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Lowered to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.
APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,404,000 after purchasing an additional 451,028 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
