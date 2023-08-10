Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $161.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

