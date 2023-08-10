Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $16.50

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $370.43 million, a PE ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,968,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,230,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

