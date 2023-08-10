Citigroup Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $40.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

