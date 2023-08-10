Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $130.91 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at $29,560,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,393 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,521 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

