Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $35,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.57 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.