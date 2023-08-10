Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 73,737 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

