Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 41.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

