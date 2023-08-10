Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 159,616 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,616 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Green Dot worth $31,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $848.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

