Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.65%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

