Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Textron worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.