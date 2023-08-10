Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 86,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.