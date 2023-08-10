Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 86,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.