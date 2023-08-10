Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.